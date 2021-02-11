Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.00

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 14632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 73.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth about $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

