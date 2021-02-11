Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.00

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 14632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.
VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.26.
About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)
Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.
