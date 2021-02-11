Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.81. The stock has a market cap of $403.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

