Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.81. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $403.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

