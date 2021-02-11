Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.64.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of V stock opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.81. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $403.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
