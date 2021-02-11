Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.80. 872,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 268,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $244.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

