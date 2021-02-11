Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 419,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,141. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.39 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $89,288.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,870 shares of company stock worth $4,405,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

