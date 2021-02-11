Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $243.49

Shares of Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $243.49 and traded as high as $354.00. Volex plc (VLX.L) shares last traded at $345.00, with a volume of 101,884 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Volex plc (VLX.L) from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Volex plc (VLX.L) alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 328.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £525.27 million and a P/E ratio of 24.64.

In other news, insider Peter Westmacott bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

About Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Volex plc (VLX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex plc (VLX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.