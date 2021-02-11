Vonage (VG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -147.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69.
VG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
