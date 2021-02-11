Vonage (VG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -147.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69.

VG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,000. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

