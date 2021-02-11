Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

