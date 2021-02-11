Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.65

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €45.65 ($53.71) and last traded at €45.50 ($53.53), with a volume of 24016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €43.50 ($51.18).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VOS shares. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vossloh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.60 ($53.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11. The company has a market cap of $799.17 million and a PE ratio of -17.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.90.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

