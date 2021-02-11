VouchForMe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $139.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $153,765.98 and $139.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.32 or 0.01084857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006093 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.75 or 0.05284396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00035331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

