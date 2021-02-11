Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the January 14th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 32.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE IHD traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 182,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

