Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Short Interest Update

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 20,700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IID opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.42.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.
Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.
