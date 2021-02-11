Vydrotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYDR) Short Interest Update

Vydrotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 7,900.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VYDR opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Vydrotech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Vydrotech Company Profile

Vydrotech, Inc, a green technology company, designs, develops, and manufactures green eco-friendly alternative energy/power products and systems in the United States. The company offers H2GO hydrogen enhanced fuel systems for commercial diesel engines in the trucking, bus, and marine industries. It also provides capital and operating lease option on its products.

