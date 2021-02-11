Vydrotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYDR) Short Interest Update

Vydrotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 7,900.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VYDR opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Vydrotech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Vydrotech Company Profile
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Vydrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vydrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.