W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449,190 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up about 1.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of W. P. Carey worth $171,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.046 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

