Wagerr Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.06 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $24,415.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,377,394 coins and its circulating supply is 194,997,780 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

