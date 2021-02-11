Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Shares Up 5%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s stock price shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.25. 173,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 629,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

About Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

