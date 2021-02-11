Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the January 14th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $34.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays downgraded Wal-Mart de México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

