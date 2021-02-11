Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.75. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,110,644 shares trading hands.
Separately, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$575.61 million and a P/E ratio of -48.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.89.
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WM)
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.
