Walmart (WMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.02. The stock has a market cap of $407.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,871,771.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

