Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $140.46 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 45.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 80.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $140.46 million and $26.52 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00368394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.89 or 0.03662851 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059486 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

