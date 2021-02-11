WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.24. WANdisco has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WANdisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

