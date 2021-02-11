WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.24. WANdisco has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WANdisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

