Warburg Research Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN)

freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.62 ($24.26).

FNTN opened at €18.32 ($21.55) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.17. freenet AG has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

