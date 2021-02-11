WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €49.70 ($58.47) and last traded at €50.00 ($58.82). 4,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.60 ($60.71).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get WashTec alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $669.12 million and a P/E ratio of 37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €47.50 and a 200 day moving average of €40.95.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.