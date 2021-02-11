Waste Management (WM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.76.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

