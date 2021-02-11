Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $284.02 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

