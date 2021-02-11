wave edu coin (WEC) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 126.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $143,280.84 and $32.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, wave edu coin has traded 80.6% higher against the dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00263392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00076545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00084103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,056.67 or 0.95782621 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

wave edu coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars.

