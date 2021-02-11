Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of WFTSF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

