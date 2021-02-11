Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of WFTSF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Wavefront Technology Solutions
