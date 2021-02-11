Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Capitalization Hits $50.88 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $50.88 million and $240,345.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00259603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00099171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00083618 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00060643 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,961 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

