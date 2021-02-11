Waves Trading 41.7% Higher Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Waves has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $178.76 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $10.32 or 0.00021542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015829 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004973 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001767 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,305,774 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

