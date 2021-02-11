WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $40.44 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. WAX has a total market cap of $90.25 million and $40.44 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001773 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00033835 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,724,206,215 coins and its circulating supply is 1,510,283,258 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.