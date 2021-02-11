WBI Investments Acquires New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

TRV traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $146.03. 8,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.04 and a 200-day moving average of $126.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

