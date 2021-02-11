WBI Investments Acquires Shares of 60,334 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 78.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

