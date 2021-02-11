WBI Investments Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000. Citigroup accounts for 0.7% of WBI Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 178,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,454,582. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

