WBI Investments Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

WBI Investments bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.75. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

