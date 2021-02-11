WBI Investments Purchases Shares of 7,927 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Accenture by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 67,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

