WBI Investments Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WBI Investments bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,457 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $354.75. 40,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.69 and a 200-day moving average of $360.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

