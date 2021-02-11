Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,403 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 0.7% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,197,923 shares of company stock worth $223,610,355 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $232.30. 63,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,305. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.00. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

