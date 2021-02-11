Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,875 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Tesla comprises about 2.0% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,933 shares of company stock worth $99,955,073. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $808.01. The company had a trading volume of 704,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,583,061. The company has a market capitalization of $765.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,623.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

