Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $1.14 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. salesforce.com comprises about 0.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

CRM traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.79. 218,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $219.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.