Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $251.08. The company had a trading volume of 94,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,747. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $253.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average is $209.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

