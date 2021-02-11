Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 158,851 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

IWP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,101. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

