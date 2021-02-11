Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after purchasing an additional 398,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.21. 823,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,797,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

