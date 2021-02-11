WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.88. The company had a trading volume of 114,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,000. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.