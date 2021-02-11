WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 2,929 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 110,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,681,705. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.