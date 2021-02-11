WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $3,688,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 323,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60,743 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 99,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA remained flat at $$52.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 430,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,594,699. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

