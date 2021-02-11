WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

