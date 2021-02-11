Wedbush Trims Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price to $130.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Shares of QLYS opened at $117.50 on Thursday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average is $106.80.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,514 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,143. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Qualys by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 33,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

