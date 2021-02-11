Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE: CMG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2021 – Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.50.

2/9/2021 – Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

2/9/2021 – Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

2/8/2021 – Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CMG opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.21. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.42 and a 1-year high of C$8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,103,840. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $221,590 over the last three months.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

