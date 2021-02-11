Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN: SVM) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Silvercorp Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $8.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Silvercorp Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2021 – Silvercorp Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/22/2021 – Silvercorp Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $9.50 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Silvercorp Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

