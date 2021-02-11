Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Biodesix (BDSX)

Biodesix (NASDAQ: BDSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2021 – Biodesix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

2/4/2021 – Biodesix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

2/2/2021 – Biodesix had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Biodesix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

1/26/2021 – Biodesix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

1/11/2021 – Biodesix had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98.

Get Biodesix Inc alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $9,656,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.